Damp and dreary end to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Drizzle and rain will linger over the Tri-State through early Saturday. Temperatures will rise into the lower 50s during the day and slide into the middle 40s at night. Rain amounts should generally range between a half and one inch north-to-south through Saturday. Skies will clear later Saturday, but it will be colder with highs only in the lower 40s. Sunday should be sunny with a high of 50. Next week will feature normal temps and another chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.