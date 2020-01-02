Creighton faces tough test vs No. 11 Butler

SAVVY SENIORS: Butler's Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Zegarowski has connected on 39.1 percent of the 92 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 26 over the last five games. He's also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.