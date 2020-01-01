USI Men Restart GLVC Action vs. Drury & Southwest Baptist

USI vs. Drury. USI trails the all-time series versus Drury University, 12-11, and has fallen short in five of the last six match-ups. The Panthers defeated the Eagles last year in the Physical Activities Center, 76-72, and USI was led by Alex Stein with 18 points. The Eagles held the series advantage in the PAC, 5-4, with their last victory over the Panthers coming in February of 2017, 77-51, at home.