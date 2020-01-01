7th annual Goldie’s New Year’s Eve Show in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in Owensboro are preparing for the seventh annual One Time Only Goldie’s New Year’s Eve Show.
Creator, Goldie Payne, says performing in Owensboro for this community is so much fun, and they just couldn’t stop.
The show is for the whole family and includes country music, gospel and old-time rock and roll.
They even have costumes to make you feel like you’re right back in the 70s, and they hope that by the time midnight comes, everyone will be having so much fun they won’t believe it’s over.
“But everybody goes out just everybody’s moving, having a good time, it’s a great family show, you can come bring your kids, and it’s just something that everybody enjoys, especially, me," said Goldie Payne.
The show is set to start at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available at the box office.
It will end right at midnight, and then attendees can buy breakfast, which is going to be catered by Moonlight BBQ.
