Sunny start to 2020, rain returns tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a lot of sunshine in the forecast for the first day of 2020! We are off to a bit of a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s, but we will break into the mid 40s by lunchtime before topping out in the low 50s this afternoon.
The clouds will start to move back in tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.
Rain returns tomorrow. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day, especially on the southeastern half of the Tri-State, but more widespread rain is likely Thursday night into Friday.
Scattered showers remain likely throughout the day Friday. In total, most of us will probably pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain from this system with the highest totals expected to the southeast.
As the cold front that is the driving force for all that rain finally swings through the Tri-State, colder air will filter in behind it. Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s Thursday and mid 50s Friday but may never make it out of the 30s on Saturday.
Along with that colder air, we could see a brief changeover to rain/snow mix on the backside of this system Saturday morning. However, no snow accumulation is expected.
