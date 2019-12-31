Rain returns Thursday - Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A sunny start to 2020 with highs in the lower 50s across the region. Clouds will stream in from the south early Thursday, and rain will be likely through the day on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will rise into the middle 50s, then drop into the upper 30s on Saturday as rain moves out. Rainfall of around an inch is possible, particularly in the southern half the the Tri-State. Dry with normal temperatures from Sunday into the middle of next week. Highs in the middle 40s and lows in the lower 30s.