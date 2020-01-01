New faces, members come to downtown YMCA to start 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A lot of people kick off the New Year with new gym memberships.
The St. Vincent Ascension YMCA in downtown Evansville is no exception.
The Y says they had waves of new faces come through on New Year’s Day. Regulars at the gym say it is nice to see new faces working to better themselves.
“I see some new faces, but I also see the people who come year-round, who are dedicated,” explains YMCA member Shane Tominak. “And it’s great seeing new faces around here too because they start new goals, new workouts. It’s just great making new friends that way too.”
Gym memberships are expected to pick up in the coming days.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.