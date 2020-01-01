More than 200 hikers start New Year’s Day at Audubon State Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s the start of a new year and new goals and what better way to kick it off than with a healthy walk.
It’s an initiative started by state parks around the country. State parks in both Indiana and Kentucky are participating.
On New Year’s Day, we went along with hikers at Audubon State Park in Henderson.
Hikers walked along the wooded trails earlier, listening for birds, looking for and just enjoying all that nature had to offer.
“We have never been on a hike," says Henderson resident Joanne Taylor. "I grew up here when there used to be swimming in the lake, but never on the hike, I have a friend that comes often just wanted to see what it was like, where to go and get info.”
Park officials say last year fewer than 100 people showed up to participate. This year they tell us the count was more than 200 hikers.
