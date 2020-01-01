Local residents set New Year’s resolutions

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As we step into 2020 we were curious about what the community was thinking when it came to their New Year’s resolutions.
Researchers say in order to make resolutions stick you need to do lifestyle changes for at least 63-66 days because that’s about how long it takes for a resolution to become a habit.
“My New Year’s resolution is to try to play with my family more than my phone,” explains Summer Clark. “I’m too addicted to my phone, and I think my family’s more important.”
“I just want to be more fit,” says Kristen Nellis. “I just had surgery. So it’s going to be a completely new me. I got a new position at work, so I’m just hoping for an overall new year.”
“Well, I do want to grow a six-pack,” Chris Peach explains. “I’ve never had a six-pack. So, you know, the ‘get fit’ thing.”
