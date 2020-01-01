Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BC-KY-TEACHER PROTESTS-KENTUCKY
New Kentucky official reverses ruling on teacher sickouts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says public school teachers who called in sick to protest legislation at the Capitol in Frankfort did not violate the law. A Monday letter from Beshear's labor secretary concludes that the teachers were not engaged in an illegal work stoppage, although some schools did have to close from lack of personnel. The decision by Democrat Beshear's administration reverses a previous decision by the labor secretary for his Republican predecessor. Beshear's labor secretary concludes the protesting teachers were exercising their constitutional rights. In a Tuesday statement on the decision, Beshear says the teachers are “welcome in Frankfort.”
Kentucky governor pulls 'concerning' $8.5M no-bid contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has canceled an $8.5 million no-bid contract with a nonprofit created and overseen by officials in former Gov. Matt Bevin's administration. WDRB-TV reports the same officials who signed the contract also controlled the company. Despite concerns, the General Assembly’s contracts review committee ultimately signed off on the plan in July. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Beshear called the contract with the Commonwealth Center for Commercialization Inc. “very concerning." Beshear’s economic development cabinet said in a letter last week that it is terminating the contract with C3 effective Jan. 25.
Jury awards $10.5M for sponge left in woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jury has awarded $10.5 million to a woman whose leg had to be amputated after hospital staffers years prior didn't remove a sponge inside her during heart surgery. The Courier Journal reports the jury awarded $1 million in punitive damages, $1.4 million in medical expenses and roughly $8 million for pain and suffering to 62-year-old Carolyn Boerste. Attorneys James “Bo” Bolus and Nick Mudd said the ruling “restores some sense of dignity” to Boerste and reminds hospitals to be vigilant about removing all appropriate items after surgery. David McArthur, a spokesman for the hospital, said it will appeal the decision.
Inmate convicted in state prison attack moves to US prison
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The man sentenced to death in the killings of four workers during an attempted escape from a North Carolina prison has been transferred to a federal prison in Kentucky because of safety concerns. The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports Mikel Brady was transferred to U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky. He was being held at Central Prison in Raleigh. Brady was convicted in October 2019 on four counts of first-degree murder for his role in the 2017 escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City. It was the deadliest attempted prison breakout in North Carolina history.
Man arrested after claiming to be missing child due in court
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge will hear next week whether a plea deal has been reached in the case of a 24-year-old man charged with lying about being a long-missing child. U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati has a Jan. 8 status conference scheduled for Brian Michael Rini. Barrett has ruled that Rini is competent to stand trial, but a transcript made available recently shows that Rini's public defender told the judge there had been discussions about resolving the case without a trial. Rini has been held without bond since last April. A message was sent to his attorney seeking comment.
Low income Kentucky families get shares in solar field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A partnership between Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Habitat for Humanity aims to lower families' utility bills by giving them shares in a solar project. WKYU-FM reports the program allows ratepayers to purchase a share of a large solar field and get a credit on their utility bills for the solar energy the share generates. Solar share participants can also give their energy credits to another person or nonprofit. Kentucky Habitat for Humanity announced last week that it had subscribed to 180 solar shares. The nonprofit intends to transfer the credits to 10 Habitat families across the state.