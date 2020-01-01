Lady Eagles host #1 Drury, Thursday

• Back-to-Back Top 5 opponents. As USI plays just its second game in a month, the Eagles will be playing its second straight Top 5 team when it hosts No. 1 Drury Thursday. The last time USI played Top 10 teams in consecutive games was the 2015 GLVC Tournament, when USI upset No. 2 Lewis before falling to No. 8 Drury in the GLVC Championship game. This is believed to be the first time in program history that the Eagles have faced Top 5 teams in back-to-back games.