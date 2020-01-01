Indiana nears 20 baby boxes for surrendering newborns

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. - Baby boxes that allow people to anonymously leave newborns at firehouses have been added in two more Indiana cities, giving the state nearly 20 of the potentially life-saving devices.
A baby box was dedicated Sunday at the New Haven Fire Station in the city that’s a few miles east of Fort Wayne. Another baby box that was dedicated Monday at the Columbia City fire station became Indiana’s 19th baby box.
The boxes are containers with a door to the outside of a fire station building.
When they’re opened as someone leaves a baby there, an alarm sounds to alert on-duty staff.
