Indiana nears 20 baby boxes for surrendering newborns
When they’re opened as someone leaves a baby there, an alarm sounds to alert on-duty staff. (Source: Vincent Bradford, WAVE 3 News)
January 1, 2020 at 10:09 AM CST - Updated January 1 at 10:09 AM

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. - Baby boxes that allow people to anonymously leave newborns at firehouses have been added in two more Indiana cities, giving the state nearly 20 of the potentially life-saving devices.

A baby box was dedicated Sunday at the New Haven Fire Station in the city that’s a few miles east of Fort Wayne. Another baby box that was dedicated Monday at the Columbia City fire station became Indiana’s 19th baby box.

The boxes are containers with a door to the outside of a fire station building.

When they’re opened as someone leaves a baby there, an alarm sounds to alert on-duty staff.

