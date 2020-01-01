Fire officials work to overcome issues with mailbox numbers

Fire officials work to overcome issues with mailbox numbers
By Jared Goffinet and Tanner Holbrook | January 1, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST - Updated January 1 at 3:16 PM

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials say a major issue within the county is causing problems for them.

It might not seem like a big deal, but officials at the Niagara Fire Department tell us issues with mailbox numbers can greatly impact the way they do their job.

If a mailbox number is not properly displayed, officials say it could prevent them from being able to find an emergency situation.

