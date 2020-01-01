Evanvsille preps for New Year’s Eve

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of Tri-State bars and restaurants are getting ready to help you ring in a new year.
Evansville may not have any sort of fancy ball drop, but the Tri-State still knows how to celebrate and bring in the new year.
Owners at the Myriad Brewing Company tell us they’ve brought in small champaign bottles for purchase, which is something they don’t normally have.
Another thing they’re doing is staying open late. Owner Jason Elliot told us they typically close at 10 p.m., but they’re staying open until 1 a.m.
Elliot also told us they’re double staffed in case they get slammed with a rush. He says they expect a lot of people out Tuesday.
“Especially with downtown growing, more people are coming downtown," said Elliot. "We’ve already noticed it this holiday season versus last holiday season. Business has been up quite a bit. We kind of expect that to ring in the new year. Come downtown and not only visit our place but several of the other places downtown...”
Myriad isn’t the only place getting in on the festivities on New Year’s Eve. The High Score Saloon and the Peephole bar are also among the nightspots open late Tuesday night.
Plus, there is live music over at Kevin’s Backstage Bar, and they’re open until 1 a.m.
