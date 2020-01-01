11 Evansville city officials sworn in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 11 Evansville City Officials were sworn in on New Year’s Day.
Among those 11 were six city council members and three at large members. City Clerk Laura Windhorst was also sworn in.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke also was sworn in for his third term.
Mayor Winnecke said the ceremony isn’t about the council members as people, but about the work they will do together over the next four years.
“I have every confidence, this is a group of council members, new council members especially, that are excited, they are enthused, and they can’t wait to get to serve and it’ll be a pleasure to get to serve with them,” said Mayor Winnecke.
For new Council Member Ben Trockman, this ceremony was special for him. His father, Judge Wayne Trockman, administered his oath of office.
“The lights are on, and all that matters is that your dad is in front of you and something spectacular is happening," said Trockman. “Anything that has to do with my dad and making things real in my life usually becomes emotional.”
Five out of the nine members of the new council are newcomers. Ron Beane and Kaitlyn Moore Morley are new to the City Council at-large seats.
Trockman, Zachary Heronemus, and Alex Burton are new to the council as well.
The city council meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month.
