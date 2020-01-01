Daviess Co. FD buries time capsule for future firefighters

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters are making sure their legacy is remembered by burying a time capsule.
Firefighters say they want to honor achievements both past and present.
The idea for the capsule came from Firefighter Stephen Bell. He says it will be neat for future firefighters to look back and see how things have changed.
Bell says inside the capsule there is more than 300 pictures, a uniform, equipment like gloves and flashlights, and newspaper articles. Bell wants future firefighters to get an idea of what station life is like today.
“To plan for the future I feel like we need to look in the past and see what all we’ve done," Bell says. "So I just thought we needed a little more tradition around here, a little more legacy. So I thought if we burried a time capsule that would be something to look forward to.”
Firefighters say the time capsule is not supposed to be opened until 2060. They say there will be a plaque placed above where it is burried.
