Daviess Co. deputies looking for missing woman

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies are looking for a missing woman.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Sarah Payne was last seen on December 19 driving her black 2008 Hummer H3 on Hwy 431.
The sheriff’s office says the vehicle has black aftermarket wheels, off-road/mud-terrain tires and a black brush guard on the front of the vehicle. The vehicle has the Kentucky license plate number 133WKG.
Payne is described as approximately 5’2” and 105lbs.
If you have any information contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.