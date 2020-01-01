Building fire damage demolition in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve learned a plan is now in place to salvage what’s left of a historic building in Tell City after a fire.
Perry County Port Authority officials say they started tearing down parts of the building this week.
The majority of the demo work is happening on the Ninth Street side, but the east side of the block is largely unaffected except for some smoke and water damage.
Officials tell us they hope to reopen sometime in January.
We’re told the fire was ruled accidental.
