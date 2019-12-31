Two coal burning units to be retired at Petersburg Generating Station

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indianapolis Power & Light Company has announced they will retire two of the four coal-fired units at the Petersburg Generating Station, one in 2021, and the other in 2023.
It’s part of their Integrated Resource Plan.
The company says they are moving towards cleaner energy, and they will use alternative ways to generate the power needed to their customers.
They are asking for bids for a replacement, and they believe a combination of wind, solar, and storage resources would be the lowest cost option.
The bids are due February 28.
The Petersburg Generating Station launched their first unit in 1967, and all four have been running since 1986.
