Tri-State hospitals implement visitation restrictions due to flu

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Tri-State hospitals are implementing visitation restrictions because of an increase in flu cases in the area.
The restrictions are for hospitals that are members of the Community Patient Safety Coalition. Most Tri-State hospitals are part of that group.
The restrictions go into effect Tuesday:
- No visitors with influenza-like symptoms in the hospitals.
- Symptoms include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, vomiting or diarrhea.
- No visitors age 15 or under
- No visitors, other than immediate family or other significant persons as defined by the patient.
There are a few exceptions to the restrictions, but you’ll want to check with your hospital for more on those.
