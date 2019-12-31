Toddler shot in face with BB gun, man arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old is facing a battery with a deadly weapon charge after police say a three-year-old was hit in the face with a BB.
Lleyton DeLong is now out of jail on bond.
Police say the child was taken to the emergency room with a BB lodged in his cheek around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
They say the boy’s mother thought he shot the BB gun himself at a home int the 900 block of Tulip.
Police say DeLong later told them that he had pointed the gun at a door and pulled the trigger, just as the child opened the door.
They say he told them his was changing the CO2 cartridge, and was checking to make sure it was connected.
He said he didn’t know if it was loaded or not, but “the baby took one to the cheek.”
Officers says DeLong told them he often points the gun at the child when they play a “pew pew” type of game.
