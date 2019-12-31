Rose Hill Cafe closes in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State restaurant closed its doors for the final time on Tuesday.
The Rose Hill Cafe in Newburgh announced earlier in December that Tuesday would be the last day of business.
Many regular customers came out to say their goodbyes and get a bite to eat. Some even wrote notes on a poster thanking the folks who worked there.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant says they appreciate all of their loyal customers and will cherish the memories made there.
The cafe was open for over seven years.
