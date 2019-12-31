One person dead after Perry Co. crash

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person has died after a crash in Perry County.
The sheriff’s office says the crash happened just after 6:30 Friday evening on State Road 37, near the Mogan Ridge turnoff.
According to the sheriff’s office, 29-year-old James Brownlee, of Tell City, was driving south on SR 37 when he went left of center and crashed head-on into the vehicle driven by 51-year-old Sharon James, also from Tell City.
We’re told crews had to work to get both drivers out of their vehicles and both people had extensive injuries.
The sheriff’s office says Sharon James passed away from those injuries Saturday evening at the University of Louisville Hospital. There’s no word on Brownlee’s condition.
The crash is still under investigation by the Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.