OFD on scene of chimney fire in Old Hickory BBQ

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department says they are on scene of a chimney fire in the Old Hickory BBQ restaurant.
In a Facebook post, OFD says that AMR, the Owensboro Police Department, OMU and Atmos are also on scene keeping responders safe.
They say the restaurant is not impacted by the fire at this time.
Our reporter on scene says that portions of Frost, Washington and Booth Avenues are shut down right now.
