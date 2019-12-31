The McCarty Investigation: A closer look at Title IX

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville Basketball Team hits the court in Missouri but without their head coach Walter McCarty.
He’s on leave, pending an investigation into an incident that school officials say appeared to violate its Title IX policy. We’re learning more about the scope of the Title IX law covers.
14 News spoke with Amelia Lahn, an attorney out of Bloomington. She says her firm focuses on Title IX cases.
Lahn said Title IX law was originally used in sports and school programs to ensure everyone had equal access. Since then, she said it’s been used to stop things like harassment and sexual assault, that might uniquely impact someone’s ability to be involved in education.
She said the University of Evansville is subject to all Title IX laws. However, she said she thinks the University doesn’t really have to report anything publicly.
She thinks they're choosing to because of how many are interested in the case.
“The school is obligated to report, without names attached to it, there’s something called a Cleary Report, where they have to share incidences of violence or sexual assault, things like that," said Lahn. "They have to share that each year.”
She said she thinks the only way we would know what the original allegations are is if the reporter publicly comes forward.
“What I bet is at the end, we’ll hear whatever the coach’s status is going to be," said Lahn. "Whether he continues on as a coach, or is suspended for a period of time, or is under some sort of probation period, or he could be terminated. It could be anything along the spectrum there.”
Lahn also said the most common Title IX cases are student to student cases.
As of Tuesday, there has still been no word on where the investigation is.
We’ll continue to follow the investigation.
