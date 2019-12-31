Local tobacco shops seeing impacts of new law raising age to buy tobacco products

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised the age to buy tobacco from 18-years-old to 21-years-old this December, and the law has already been put into effect.
When it was signed into law earlier in December, there was no effective date for raising the age to buy tobacco. It was thought this wouldn’t be enforced for at least six more months.
However, that wasn’t the case, and now, local tobacco shops tell us they’re already seeing its impacts.
"It was just a matter of time, they’re trying to do away with vaping,” said Elizabeth Leary, a manager at River’s Edge Tobacco Outlet. “I’d say a good 30 percent of the people that come in here are 18.”
Leary, tells us she’s not sure how much good the new law will be.
“I think it’s great they’re trying to get everybody to stop smoking,” she said. “But, they’re going to find a way around it, they always do.”
Regardless, Leary says her shop will follow the rules, so expect to be asked for identification.
According to the FDA, this change means that it’s illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes to anyone under 21.
