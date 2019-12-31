Local church taking security measures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we continue to follow that deadly church shooting in Texas, we’re learning more about what Tri-State churches do to protect their congregations.
Jeff Kinkade is the lead pastor of City Church in downtown Evansville. He says they have a security plan in place to give his members piece of mind.
He says he’s hired a police officer to be on the property on Sundays.
Kinkade says his church also has designated parishioners who carry walkie-talkies to communicate with one another.
The pastor says there is a balance between keeping people safe and also providing a warm and friendly environment.
“Some people have really good motives, and some people have really bad motives, and most of us are mixed actually," said Kinkade. "But because of that, you’ve got to take responsibility to protect the people that are in your church from things like this that can happen.”
Pastor Kinkade says he’s not alone and knows of other churches in our area who have implemented increased security measures too.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.