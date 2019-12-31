Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SOLAR SHARING
Low income Kentucky families get shares in solar field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A partnership between Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Habitat for Humanity aims to lower families' utility bills by giving them shares in a solar project. WKYU-FM reports the program allows ratepayers to purchase a share of a large solar field and get a credit on their utility bills for the solar energy the share generates. Solar share participants can also give their energy credits to another person or nonprofit. Kentucky Habitat for Humanity announced last week that it had subscribed to 180 solar shares. The nonprofit intends to transfer the credits to 10 Habitat families across the state.
Kentucky city may get tiny housing for homeless veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky city may get a village of about 25 tiny homes meant to house homeless veterans as they undergo a 12-month support program. News outlets report the founder and president of Veteran’s Club Kentucky started discussing the plan several months ago and expects the $3.5 million Louisville project to break ground in spring 2020. Jeremy Harrell says a neighborhood meeting will be held before construction begins. He says the project is supported by the community, city officials and the Louisville VA Medical Center. He says an architecture firm has even agreed to design the project for free and the land was donated by a former city mayoral candidate.
Another Kentucky farmer admits crop insurance fraud
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Another Central Kentucky farmer has pleaded guilty in a crop insurance fraud scheme that a federal prosecutor has called “pervasive and severe” in that region. The Lexington Herald Leader reports Daniel Arvin pleaded guilty on Dec. 19 to to a conspiracy charge after admitting he claimed damage to his tobacco crop and then sold thousands of pounds of leaf under his mother’s name. Arvin's case is one of more than half a dozen prosecuted in the region over the last two years. Arvin faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in August.
Jim Beam fined in massive bourbon spill that killed fish
VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Jim Beam has been fined $600,000 for a Kentucky warehouse fire that sent bourbon into nearby waterways and killed fish. The Courier-Journal reports the distiller agreed to the fine in a Dec. 6 order from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. The company will also reimburse the state $112,000. The July 3 fire started when lightning struck a barrel warehouse near the Woodford-Franklin County line. It destroyed about 40,000 barrels of aging whiskey. Beam Suntory is the Chicago-based spirits company that owns Jim Beam. In a Friday statement, the company said it is “committed to doing what we can to restore the environment.”