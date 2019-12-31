Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University's Dreiser Hall is set to undergo an $18.4 million renovation that will replace much of the 70-year-old building's aging infrastructure. The State Budget Committee recently approved the release of the funds for the renovation after state lawmakers approved the funding during their last session. The project will improve the building's HVAC and plumbing systems, its fire suppression system and electrical needs and also bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Tribune-Star reports that work on the project should begin around June 1 and will take about 16 months to complete. Dreiser Hall was built in 1950.