Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FATAL POLICE CHASE
Motorist killed in crash with vehicle fleeing police
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A motorist has been killed when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle fleeing police in Indiana. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say officers were conducting a federal firearms investigation and attempted a traffic stop about 1 p.m. Monday. That driver fled, later disregarded a traffic signal and struck a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at a hospital. His passenger was hurt in the crash. The motorist being pursued by police has been arrested. Officers involved in the initial chase were part of the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, a collaboration between police agencies.
WOMAN SENTENCED-SEX TRAFFICKING MINOR
Indiana woman sentenced in sex trafficking of girl, 12
LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A 38-year-old northern Indiana woman will spend up to 39 years in prison in connection with the sex trafficking of a 12-year-old female relative. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the woman was sentenced Monday in LaPorte Circuit Court. She was charged with aiding, inducing or causing child molesting and trafficking of a minor. She and her boyfriend were charged in 2018. Police have said he fatally shot himself when officers went to his home with an arrest warrant. The Associated Press is not naming the pair to avoid identifying the girl who police say was a sex crime victim.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg: I would not have wanted my son on Ukraine board
FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg tells The Associated Press that he “would not have wanted to see” his son serve on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while he was leading anti-corruption efforts in the country. His remarks on Monday were a veiled criticism of the controversy that has ensnared his rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden. Still, the childless mayor says that Republican efforts, led by President Donald Trump, to investigate the Bidens are simply a diversionary tactic. Biden campaign aides reached on Monday declined to comment on Buttigieg's remarks.
US STEEL-CHEMICAL SPILL
Groups want tougher U.S. Steel fine for Lake Michigan spill
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The leaders of 18 environmental and civic groups want U.S. Steel to face tougher penalties over a spill of hazardous substances from a northwestern Indiana plant into Lake Michigan. The groups submitted a letter this month to a federal judge in Hammond arguing that the fine of about $600,000 included in a proposed settlement with the U.S. Justice Department is inadequate. Federal officials reached the settlement with U.S. Steel in response to an April 2017 spill its Portage, Indiana, plant. That spill involved the release of 902 pounds of the toxic heavy metal hexavalent chromium.
TESLA-FATAL CRASH INDIANA
Telsa rear-ends fire truck in Indiana, killing Arizona woman
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana police are investigating a crash involving a Tesla car that rear-ended a fire truck parked along Interstate 70, killing an Arizona woman and seriously injuring her husband. Indiana State Police say 25-year-old Derrick N. Monet of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was behind the wheel of a 2019 Tesla in western Indiana's Putnam County on Sunday when he failed to the see the fire truck parked along the highway and plowed into its rear. Monet and his 23-year-old wife, Jenna N. Monet, were seriously injured and she later died. Ames says authorities are investigating whether the Tesla's autopilot mode was on at the time of the crash.
LAFAYETTE SHOOTINGS-TWO DEAD
Shootings leave 2 dead at NW Indiana convenience store
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say two sheriff's deputies responding to a shooting at a northwestern Indiana convenience store where two people were fatally shot returned fire after an armed suspect fired at them. Indiana State Police did not immediately disclose who fired that shots that killed the two people Sunday at the Family Express store in Lafayette. Sgt. Kim Riley says police are awaiting autopsy results before releasing details on how the two people died _ one inside the convenience store and the other near its gas pumps. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says two deputies had returned fire outside the store after an armed person fired at them.
ISU-DREISER HALL
ISU's Dreiser Hall to get $18M renovation thanks to funding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University's Dreiser Hall is set to undergo an $18.4 million renovation that will replace much of the 70-year-old building's aging infrastructure. The State Budget Committee recently approved the release of the funds for the renovation after state lawmakers approved the funding during their last session. The project will improve the building's HVAC and plumbing systems, its fire suppression system and electrical needs and also bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Tribune-Star reports that work on the project should begin around June 1 and will take about 16 months to complete. Dreiser Hall was built in 1950.
NEW ALBANY-PUBLIC RECORDS
Southern Indiana judge orders city to release public records
A southern Indiana judge has ordered the city of New Albany to release public records sought by three residents who sued the city in a bid to force the records' release. The judge's Dec. 18 order states that the Ohio River city must provide public documents requested in August by the three Floyd County residents, or be fined $50 per day. Indiana's public access counselor found in October that New Albany had violated Indiana's public records law. The three plaintiffs sued the city in August over its failure to respond to their request for records from the city's attorney, controller and parks director.