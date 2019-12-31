Kentucky Humane Society caring for surviving horses from deadly Eastern Ky. shooting

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After at least 20 horses were shot and killed in Eastern Kentucky, rescue efforts are underway to make sure that the surviving horses from the herd are taken care of. Two of them are now in the care of the Kentucky Humane Society.
As President and CEO of the Kentucky Humane Society, Lori Redmon has seen all sorts of animal horror stories, but none like this one.
“I can't imagine it,” said Redmon, “It's not that they came up and shot one or two, which is horrible in itself, but they kept shooting. They chased them down, and they didn't stop until 20 of them were dead."
With help from local law enforcement in Eastern Kentucky, two surviving horses were rescued from the herd and moved to a farm in Simpsonville. They were uninjured, but one is pregnant, and the other is still probably less than a year old. Both are likely malnourished.
Redmon says it’s been a big change of scenery for these horses, albeit a positive one. Now they’re able to get out of the cold and into a more suitable environment, keeping them warm and providing them with all the food they could need.
"I think that they're pretty happy and content right here,” Redmon expressed. “They realize that they can settle in and take a breath and relax. Not only the shooting, but the collection and then the transport was very stressful for them. Now they just get to take a breath, relax and just eat and drink and settle in."
The two horses, soon to be three, haven’t been named. KHS is looking for names that really signify being survivors. You can let them know your thoughts on names on their Facebook page.
The horses will be up for adoption once they’ve been cleared by the humane society and once the mare is far enough removed from her pregnancy.
