Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich believes this season's second-half struggles could make the Colts a better team in 2020. At least that's the hope. After rebounding from Andrew Luck's stunning retirement announcement in August with a 5-2 start, Indy lost seven of its last nine to miss the playoffs for the second time in three years. The Colts had to contend with a flurry of injuries, poor special teams play, four losses by four or fewer points and second-half struggles by Jacoby Brissett. But Reich says he's encouraged by how his players fought through the adversity.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Quarterback Ian Book has announced on his social media accounts that he plans to return to Notre Dame for the 2020 season. Book passed for 247 yards and a touchdown in a Camping World Bowl win over Iowa State. He has a redshirt season remaining after sitting out his 2016 freshman year. Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. is yet to announce whether he'll be back next season. Jones was Notre Dame’s leading rusher this season. Underclassmen have until Jan. 17 to declare for the draft, with a 72-hour period to reconsider that starts Jan. 20.
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins came off the bench to score 13 points, and Cameron Krutwig had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to help Loyola of Chicago to a 66-63 win over Valparaiso in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams. Tate Hall added 12 points and six rebounds, and Keith Clemons had 11 points for Loyola. Valparaiso scored 28 points in the first half, a season low for the team. Donovan Clay scored a season-high 21 points for the Crusaders. Nick Robinson added 15 points and seven assists, and Javon Freeman-Liberty had 10 points and seven assists.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key had 20 points as Indiana State extended its winning streak to eight games, topping Southern Illinois 68-56 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams on Monday night.Tre Williams had 14 points and three assists for Indiana State (8-4, 1-0 MVC). Jake LaRavia added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Barnes had six assists for the hosts.