Henderson recycling Christmas trees for trail mulch

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson is putting all those leftover Christmas trees to good use.
The city will be recycling live Christmas trees at Newman Park from Jan. 1 through Feb. 1. The wood chips from the recycled trees will be used on the Canoe Creek Nature Trail in Newman Park.
Trees may be dropped off at Newman Park at the end of the southwest parking lot, past the soccer complex, near the CCNT trailhead. The park is located on Sand Lane.
City officials say all tinsel and decorations should be removed from the trees.
For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 270-831-1274.
