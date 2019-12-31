Fetal remains at Indiana abortion doc’s properties can’t be ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A preliminary report from Indiana’s attorney general says shoddy record-keeping and the degraded condition of more than 2,400 sets of fetal remains found at properties owned by a late Indiana abortion doctor mean those remains cannot be identified.
Tuesday’s report by Attorney General Curtis Hill comes more than three months after relatives of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer found 2,246 sets of fetal remains in Klopfer’s garage in Will County, Illinois, following his Sept. 3 death at age 79.
Authorities later found another 165 sets of fetal remains in inside a car Klopfer had owned.
