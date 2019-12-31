CMOE hosts ‘Happy Noon Years’ party

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of Tri-State kids got to ring in the new year 12 hours early on Tuesday.
The Children’s Museum of Evansville hosted its annual “Noon Years Eve” party.
Once the clock hit 12:00 p.m. balloons and confetti dropped from the ceiling.
Kids could make their own noisemakers before noon.
CMOE says that this is a great event for the kids who can’t stay up until midnight.
“Nine o’clock is usually past my bedtime," said Clay Prindle, CMOE marketing and communications manager. "But what an exciting time for parents to bring their kids to the museum at noon, still in the afternoon when there’s sun out, and they can come experience a real-life ‘Happy Noon Years.’”
Guests also enjoyed different activities, snacks and a musical performance from the Awesome Squad.
