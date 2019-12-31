Area hospitals put visitor restrictions in place

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Area hospitals are restricting visitors due to a growing number of flu cases. Those restrictions started on Tuesday for all members of the Community Patient Safety Coalition, which includes Deaconess and St. Vincent.
It’s just two months into the flu season, but Doctor Gina Huhnke, medical director at Deaconess, says flu numbers are up earlier than usual.
“We notice that it’s starting to be on the uprise, and that’s the time when we implement visitor restrictions because this is not the peak yet," Said Dr. Huhnke.
The Indiana Department of Health along with the Vanderburgh County Health Department decided to place restrictions on area hospitals.
“No one with fever, cough, upper respiratory symptoms will be allowed to visit patients in the hospital, and also anyone age fifteen years or younger," said Dr. Huhnke.
Doctor Huhnke says there’s been an increase in both influenza A and B. She says with winter break coming to a close, parents need to be cautious.
“We do know that once the children go back to school and are exposed to others, that the influenza activity will increase even more,” said Dr. Huhnke.
Hospital officials say if you know you’ve been exposed to the flu and you start to have symptoms, it’s important to take an antiviral medication like Tami-flu.
“Particularly children are contagious prior to the onset of symptoms. Usually, the first symptoms are fever, headache, achy all over, runny nose, cough, sore throat,” said Dr. Huhnke.
Doctors say the restriction will be in place until they start seeing the number of flu cases go down.
“We would anticipate that the visitor restriction will be in place for at least several weeks, maybe two months," said Dr. Huhnke.
Doctor Hunke tells us it’s not too late to get your flu shot. She says this year’s vaccine, just like in years past, is about 60 percent effective.
