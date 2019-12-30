Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will sweep out the 1-inch rain and cut temperatures to seasonable levels after spring like weather for the past ten days. After reaching the 60’s over the weekend, temps will nose-dive into the upper 30’s this morning. Mostly cloudy…windy and sharply colder as high temps drop into the lower 40’s.
Morning clouds then becoming partly sunny and cold Tuesday with high temps near 40-degrees. Partly cloudy on New Year’s Eve as temps drop into the upper 20’s. Mostly sunny on New Year’s Day (Wednesday) as high temps reach the mid-40’s.
