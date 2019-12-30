Union Co. wrestling looks to have another stellar seaon

“We have one of our more competitive teams that we’ve had,” said coach Irvin. “We’re pretty solid all the way up through heavyweight. We return most of our lineup, so we got a really loaded senior class this year, so next year might be a little different story, but we still got a lot of really tough underclassmen, as well. Our heavyweight’s out right now; he sprained his ankle. He’s a two-time state champ for us, going for his third. Micah at 182, he’s a defending state champ. We have Steven Little, who was a runner up as a freshman last year in the state tournament, and Dalton Russelburg’s a state champ.”