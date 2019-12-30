Union Co. wrestling looks to have another stellar seaon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Union County wrestling program is in the midst of another strong season. The 11-time state champs in Kentucky will be aiming for their fifth consecutive state title once the post-season begins in February.
Head coach Robert Irvin says Union County returns with a lot of experience from last year’s state title team, including several individual state champions.
So far this season, the Braves have been rolling over their opponents and they had a good showing over the weekend with a second-place finish in the challenging Mater Dei holiday tournament.
“We have one of our more competitive teams that we’ve had,” said coach Irvin. “We’re pretty solid all the way up through heavyweight. We return most of our lineup, so we got a really loaded senior class this year, so next year might be a little different story, but we still got a lot of really tough underclassmen, as well. Our heavyweight’s out right now; he sprained his ankle. He’s a two-time state champ for us, going for his third. Micah at 182, he’s a defending state champ. We have Steven Little, who was a runner up as a freshman last year in the state tournament, and Dalton Russelburg’s a state champ.”
Union County will be back on the mat next weekend down in Nashville for the Johnny Drennan Invitational at Father Ryan High School.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.