UE Men’s Basketball to play first game after head coach placed on leave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball team is on the road to Missouri State for their first conference game, but without head coach Walter McCarty.
He was placed on administrative leave for Title IX allegations against him.
The investigation is being handled by a private firm. 14 News reached out to the university on Monday, and officials tell us they are not going to comment on the investigation any further than the statement they issued on Friday.
However, the team is on their way to Missouri, now under interim coach Bennie Seltzer.
We caught up with him on Monday morning, and he tells us the team is battling through this news.
“They’re a very mature group of young guys," said Coach Seltzer. "Once they get inside of these lines, they’re fine... This is kind of their safe place.”
We’ve also been speaking with some UE students. One student tells us he thinks the university is handling this situation properly.
“It’s not something to be taken lightly, which UE is not," said Student Martin Everett. "But it really stinks for our basketball team because of, he was a big part of making sure our team has been doing well this year, but it doesn’t outweigh the allegations against him, so...”
For now, Coach Seltzer says they’re trying to keep things as normal as possible, as they head into their road game.
“We’re nine and four right now going into conference play," said Seltzer. "I think a win would speak volumes about how resilient these guys are and how mature they are.”
The Purple Aces will take on Missouri State University on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
We’ll continue to follow the investigation as more unfolds.
