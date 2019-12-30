St. John's looks for home win vs No. 11 Butler

SUPER SENIORS: Butler's Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott have combined to account for 51 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season, though the trio's production has fallen to 36 percent over the last five games.BRILLIANT BALDWIN: Baldwin has connected on 34 percent of the 53 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 22 over the last five games. He's also made 95.5 percent of his free throws this season.