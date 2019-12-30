Man arrested for reportedly stealing semis, dump trucks from local dealership

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Washington, Indiana man was arrested Sunday for reportedly stealing semis and dump trucks from a local dealership.
Employees of Sternberg dealership told police they were noticing a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot, and they also noticed that their own vehicles were being moved.
While authorities were on scene investigating, a semi pulled into the lot. Officers then made contact with the driver of the semi.
According to the Jasper Police Department, 52-year-old Robert Warne admitted that he had stolen a key from the dealership and had been driving several semis and dump trucks for “joy rides” over the past several weeks.
Warne was arrested and is facing charges for auto theft.
