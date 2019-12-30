Man arrested after deputies say they found marijuana grow operation in his home

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Greenville man is facing charges after sheriff deputies say they found a marijuana grow operation in his home.
Deputies say on Christmas Day, they responded to a disturbance at a home on 181 North in Greenville.
Investigators say they found Scott Brown, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Deputies say he had meth and marijuana on him. Inside the home, they say they found a marijuana grow operation.
The 31-year-old is facing several charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance and cultivating marijuana.
