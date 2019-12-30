Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA UNIVERSITY PLATE CAMERAS
Indiana University testing license plate cameras for parking
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University has started a yearlong test of using license plate reading cameras for parking regulation enforcement on its Bloomington campus. The project that began in November involves a camera mounted on a vehicle and comes as campus officials plan a switch from hang-tag parking passes to a system involving license plates registered by the parking permit holder. The campus parking manager says the test is aimed at figuring out how to best implement the new system when bids are sought from vendors. License plate readers are already used for parking enforcement in some cities and at other campuses, including Purdue University.
BOY KILLED-DIRT BIKE
Boy, 5, dies in dirt bike accident in Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old southern Indiana boy is dead after a dirt bike accident. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers are investigating the fatal off-the-road vehicle accident. Responders were dispatched Saturday afternoon to Bartholomew County. Authorities say the Columbus boy was operating a dirt bike on family property. He allegedly tried to maneuver the bike up an incline and lost control, causing the bike to hit a tree. He was unresponsive and transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An initial investigation found he was wearing a helmet and other protective safety equipment.
INDIANAPOLIS POLICE SHOOTING-CARJACKING
Carjacking suspect, 19, shot by police in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a 19-year-old man allegedly carrying a rifle is in critical condition after being shot by officers. The man is a suspect in a carjacking and faces preliminary charges of attempted robbery and carrying a handgun without a license. Police were called to an attempted carjacking early Saturday in a residential area. Police encountered two suspects and ordered one to drop a rifle. Authorities identified the armed man as Isaiah Batteast, saying he refused and officers shot him to disarm him. The other is a juvenile who complied. No listed phone number for Batteast could be located Sunday.
MARIJUANA-ILLINOIS-MICHIGAN
Legal marijuana sales may spark Midwest interstate tension
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is joining Michigan as the only Midwestern states broadly allowing the sale and use of marijuana. But consumers must be aware that cannabis remains illegal in surrounding states and can't be transported over state lines. Data from states that have permitted recreational marijuana sales and use for years suggests the new legal markets will draw customers from neighboring states, despite its continued illegal status under federal law. Nonresidents can legally buy a limited amount of marijuana in Illinois and Michigan. But retailers say they will warn customers to consider where it can be legally consumed and not to drive after using.
INDIANA SPENDING-ENVIRONMENT
Report: Indiana environmental agency budget loses $35M
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A report has found that funding for the Indiana agency that oversees hazardous spills and the safety of water and air has been decreasing over the last decade. The Environmental Integrity Project's report also concluded that the $35 million loss in funding for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management happened even as the state government's spending budget increased. Tim Maloney, senior policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council, says the state's economy may be negatively affected if environmental issues go unaddressed.
INDIANAPOLIS CAR-SHARING
Indianapolis electric car-sharing service pulls the plug
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An electric car-sharing service that debuted in Indianapolis in 2015 is pulling the plug on its network of rechargeable cars after residents failed to embrace the vehicles. Blue Indy said it will end its collaboration with the city of Indianapolis on May 21, citing the service's failure to become “economically viable.” When Bolloré Logistics launched Blue Indy in Indiana's capital in September 2015, the Paris-based company predicted it would be operating profitably by 2020, with at least 15,000 members. But as of August, Blue Indy had just 3,000 active members, a fifth of the total it had projected it needed for profitability.
IPL-COAL POWER
Indiana utility to retire 2 of 4 remaining coal-fired units
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis utility that operates a large southwestern Indiana power plant environmentalists call a “super polluter” plans to retire two of the station’s four coal-fired units by 2023. Indianapolis Power & Light Co. officials outlined their plans for the Petersburg Generating Station as part of a 20-year power generation strategy plan all electric utilities are required to file every three years. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the massive station has long run afoul of environmental regulations. It's racked up more than a dozen environmental violations in the past five years for pollution emissions.
INDIANAPOLIS POLICE SHOOTING
Man badly wounded in Indianapolis police shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say officers shot a man after he refused orders to drop a rifle. A city police department spokeswoman says the wounded man was taken to a hospital in critical condition while a juvenile with him wasn’t wounded in the shooting about 3 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened on the city’s south side as officers were searching for two males reportedly involved in an attempted carjacking. Officers spotted the man and juvenile walking along a road about a half mile away, with the man seen carrying a rifle. No officers were injured.