Lander, a special talent for Reitz basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz boys basketball team is accustomed to having plenty of talent. The 2015 state finals team had five future college basketball players in its starting lineup.
Now, the Panthers have one of the most highly recruited players in the entire country.
Junior guard Khristian Lander is averaging about 20 points a game this season and is being recruited by several power five schools, including Indiana and Louisville.
In fact, Reitz practices and games have become a revolving door for college coaches from all over the U.S. to get a glimpse of Lander.
However, Lander isn’t the only Panther getting looks, fellow junior Owen Dease is a rising 6′7″ forward who already has offers from UE and Miami Ohio.
Reitz head coach Michael Adams says they’re both doing a good job with taking all the attention.
“There’s a lot of pressure on the young man when you think about all the people that have been in here and when you’re 17-years-old,” said coach Adams. “We just keep talking to them about the word humility. You gotta be humble and worry about the process of buying in and doing all the little things. My job is to get them in a good place and to be disciplined and understand the importance of academics. I think we’re very demanding on them and we should be. They need to want to be coached, and we’re trying our best to coach them up and love them as well.”
“It’s unbelievable. As early as I did, I got my first offer going into my freshman year, so that was like a big shock to me,” said Lander. “I didn’t think I’d have colleges looking at me that early, so it was a good experience. I used to get a little worked up and nervous, but now I’m kinda used to it. Still, the main four that like continue to communicate with me are I-U, Louisville, Michigan, and Memphis. I feel like I can get to the NBA for sure. That’s my goal.”
Lander and Dease will be back in action on Friday when the Panthers travel to Bloomington North.
