Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gardner Minshew turned in his best performance in two months in Jacksonville's season finale. The rookie threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns as the Jaguars beat Indianapolis 38-20. Minshew surely strengthened his case to be the team's starting quarterback in 2020. Coach Doug Marrone might be around to make the call, too. Marrone's status has been unclear since team owner Shad Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin last week. Khan will meet with Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell in the coming days before deciding anyone's fate. Minshew and the Jaguars certainly made Marrone look good in the finale.