Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Isaiah Joe scored 24 points and Mason Jones had 21, including a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions late, and Arkansas erased an 11-point, second-half deficit for a 71-64 win at Indiana.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gardner Minshew turned in his best performance in two months in Jacksonville's season finale. The rookie threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns as the Jaguars beat Indianapolis 38-20. Minshew surely strengthened his case to be the team's starting quarterback in 2020. Coach Doug Marrone might be around to make the call, too. Marrone's status has been unclear since team owner Shad Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin last week. Khan will meet with Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell in the coming days before deciding anyone's fate. Minshew and the Jaguars certainly made Marrone look good in the finale.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — T.J. Gibbs led five Notre Dame players in double figures with 17 points and John Mooney had his seventh straight double-double in a 82-56 rout of visiting Alabama A&M. Mooney’s 10th double-double of the season – 16 points and 18 rebounds --- came in the last non-conference game for Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish (9-4). Reserve Dane Goodwin had 12 points while Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham each had 11 points for Notre Dame. Gerron Scissum had 15 points, Cameron Alford 14 and Garrett Hicks 11 for Dylan Howard’s Bulldogs (3-8).
UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State's basketball team has always been considered among the Big Ten favorites this season, but the surprising start by coach Juwan Howard at Michigan has the Wolverines eyeing the top of the league standings. Throw in Maryland, surprising starts by Ohio State and Indiana, and complete wild cards such as Iowa, and the Big Ten figures to be one of the most intriguing conference races in major college basketball.