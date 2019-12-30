Glitch impacts voter registration in Daviess Co. linked to driver’s licenses

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Clerk says a computer glitch may be to blame for problems with processing voter registration linked through your driver’s license, and Tuesday is the last day to make a party change on that registration.
County officials tell us they may not have received your information if you made changes to your driver’s license or moved into the county between November 7 and December 12.
Now, county officials are urging you to double-check.
The clerk’s office says they believe there was some type of glitch in the system. They think this started when they added new software for the real ID.
“When you go and change your information at driver’s license, it connects to the voter registration system, well, they did not talk to each other, so there’s something wrong there,' said Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty.
County officials say if you want to see if your information was processed or to make a party change, you still can by heading to GoVoteKy.com.
The deadline to make party changes for the primary elections is Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.
