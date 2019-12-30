Fire destroys home for elderly and terminally ill dogs

Fire destroys home for elderly and terminally ill dogs
(Source: WFIE)
December 30, 2019 at 10:06 AM CST - Updated December 30 at 10:06 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The owner of Stray Rescue of St. Louis plans to rebuild after a fire destroyed a farmhouse he used as a home for elderly, disabled and terminally ill dogs.

The fire broke out Saturday at Randy’s Rescue Ranch in O’Fallon, Illinois, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

Stray Rescue owner Randy Grim told KSDK-TV that with help from firefighters, all the dogs were saved, but two senior cats died.

Your love and support is amazing and needed. We will rebuild so there is a special home for the special needs and abused...

Posted by Randy's Rescue Ranch on Sunday, December 29, 2019

Stray Rescue takes in dogs that have been abused, neglected or dumped.

The O’Fallon facility is something of a hospice for old, disabled and very ill pets.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)