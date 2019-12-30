Court documents name man arrested in ATM skimming case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we first reported over the weekend, authorities made an arrest in the ATM skimming investigation in Evansville.
Documents show Zlatko Galeatovici is accused in federal court of possession of unauthorized access devices. He faces 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
The documents show Galeatovici was caught at the Old National Bank ATM on West Franklin Street Saturday.
Investigators say he was trying to make several withdrawals and was found with several gift cards that had been encoded with bank card numbers.
They say they were able to link the cards to $11,440 in unauthorized ATM withdrawals between December 21 and December 28.
Police told us over the weekend the investigation involved the FBI, Secret Service, and a “skimming ring” out of Michigan.
Old National Bank officials tell us anyone who used ATMs impacted by skimming devices will be notified.
Victims will be reimbursed and issued new cards.
