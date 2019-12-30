Chilly end to 2019, rain returns late week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures have settled back into the normal range for the last week of December. Monday daytime highs were ranging around the lower 40s. Clouds will linger overnight, but start to break up on Tuesday. Highs will stay in the low to middle 40s through Thursday. Rain will move into the Tri-State on Thursday and Friday, and possible mix with snow before ending on Saturday. Seasonably cold and dry weather will finish out the weekend.