Area hospitals issue visitor restrictions due to increase in flu cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Tri-State hospitals are implementing visitation restrictions because of an increase in flu cases in the area.
The restrictions are for hospital members of the Community Patient Safety Coalition. Most Tri-State hospitals are part of that.
The restrictions go into effect on Tuesday.
Visitors with flu-like symptoms are asked to stay at home, so are kids under the age of 15.
Hospitals are also restricting visitors to immediate family only.
