Thunderbolts Sweep Weekend Series from Quad City

The Thunderbolts scored the first goal of the game, as Derek Sutliffe would score at the 8:40 mark, from Austin Plevy and Jake Smith. Quad City would come back to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Brandon Lubin would tie the game back up for the Thunderbolts with the second period’s lone goal, at the 2:14 mark, from Sutliffe and Plevy. The goal would end a 21-game goal scoring drought for Lubin. Evansville grabbed a quick 3-2 lead in the third period, as Sutliffe would score once again, on the power play with 5:42 left in the period, from Smith and Plevy. The goal would mark Sutliffe’s 100th professional point, accomplished with Evansville, the Macon Mayhem, and the Mississippi RiverKings. The power play goal also extended Evansville’s power play goal scoring streak to 10 consecutive games. The lead would only last for 12 seconds, however, as Quad City came back to tie, and force overtime. In overtime, Hellems’ goal would come at the 2:34 mark, from Seth Swenson.